Operation Dry Water supported on weekend by local Coast Guard Auxiliary

September 3, 2026

By Staff Report

Operation Dry Water takes place over the Labor Day weekend, September 5-7.

During this period, The U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Florida Fish & Wildlife (FWC) and local maritime security organizations will be performing heightened safety patrols and enforcement activities over this weekend. They will be removing impaired boat operators from our waterways.

FWC has documented that in 2025, the latest boating statistics available are:

Reportable Accidents: 694 crashes, marking an increase from 685 in 2024 and 659 in 2023.

• Fatalities: 51 deaths resulting from 41 separate incidents, which is down significantly from 81 deaths in 2024.

• Injuries: 439 injuries documented statewide.

• Waterway Congestion: Florida’s active waters managed nearly 1.03 million registered vessels alongside an estimated 1 million unregistered vessels.

• Alcohol: was tied for the leading identified cause of boating accident fatalities along with inattention of the operator and excessive speed.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary is bringing increased awareness to the public of the issue of boating while intoxicated.

Operation Dry Water attempts to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on local waters due to alcohol and/or drug consumption while boating. As we are required to be sober to drive our automobiles, we have the same responsibilities to operate our boats while sober.

Please drive sober on the land and on the water.

To register for Safe Boating Classes 2026, visit uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=070-09-09