Veteran fishing program seeks sponsors, volunteers and captains

September 3, 2026

By Staff Report

On Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, Take a Vet Fishing will host its first annual special fishing event dedicated to honoring veterans and providing them with a meaningful day of camaraderie, connection and time on the water.

The morning will begin at the American Legion in Rotonda West, where participating veterans will arrive for check-in and breakfast.

This will give everyone an opportunity to gather, meet one another and start the day together.

Following breakfast, a special honor ceremony will be held to recognize veterans, their service and the sacrifices they and their families have made. After the ceremony, participants will transition to Cape Haze Marina (which has partnered with Abel’s Marine), where they will meet the participating charter captains and prepare to head out for the fishing portion of the event.

Take a Vet Fishing’s goal is to create an experience where the veterans they serve can simply show up and enjoy the day. Take a Vet Fishing works alongside community partners, charter captains, volunteers and sponsors to help provide the necessary fishing gear, supplies, meals and other event needs. They are currently looking for support for this event through sponsorships, financial and in-kind donations, volunteers, food and beverage contributions, fishing-related supplies, charter captains and other community partnerships that can help make the day as memorable as possible for our participating veterans.