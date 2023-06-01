Dana Carr, past president & past chairman of Florida International Air Show, inducted into the Tourism Hall of Fame
June 1, 2023
By Staff Report
This year marks the 8th year that the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau would induct a member of the community’s hospitality industry into the Hall of Fame. Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance presented the award, stating that “the honor is a special one, given only to those with an extensive body of work that has had a positive and lasting impact on Charlotte County’s tourism Industry. Dana has not only created that impact, he has made it “soar.”
