October 13, 2023

By Garland Pollard

Members of the Coral Creek Golf Club visited St. Andrews Links in Scotland. Golf has been played at the course for over 600 years.

Pictured is the group at their first tee.

Left to right in the photo are: Ted Devnew, Jim Lohbauer (PGA Master Professional), Pete Schroeder, Glenn Sudol, Terry Barr, Will Weathersby, Dan Daniel and Peter Curry.