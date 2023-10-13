Concerned Citizen Donates Another $50K to Emergency Project

October 13, 2023

By Staff Report

This week Fire Chief C.W. Blosser notified the Beacon that an additional $50,000 donation from a concerned citizen was received for the Island Auxiliary Emergency Radio Communications & Interoperability project. That welcome, generous donation brings the total raised for the project to $296,500 as the Island Emergency Communications and Interoperability Working Group continues intensive […]