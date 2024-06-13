Skip to main content

Community center on agenda for Lee County Commission

June 13, 2024
By Staff Report
On Tuesday June 18, the Lee Board of County Commissioners will review the overall development agreement between the county and the Friends of the Boca Grande Community Center, regarding improvements and renovations. That proposed agreement, which includes a requirement for finished plans and proof of pledges for the project, describes Friends’ relationship with the county […]

