Cleanup needed in aisle everywhere including downtown

November 7, 2024

By Garland Pollard

Town trash still on county agenda; looking at options Three weeks after the departure of Hurricane Milton, there are piles of trash still littering the island. And where the piles have been cleaned up, there are, what Misty Nichols, executive director of the Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association calls, “thousands of little pieces of […]