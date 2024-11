Remembering the management, and era, of the old Boca Grande Hotel

November 7, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY KIM KYLE AS TOLD FROM CHARLYN CRANDALL HEIDENREICH Charlyn Crandall Heidenreich and her brother, John, attended the Boca Grande School from 1945 to 1948. At the time, their father, John M. Crandall, was the manager of the Boca Grande Hotel. Captain John M. Crandall served in the military during World War II. After being […]