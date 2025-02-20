Churches speak out on parking

February 20, 2025

By Staff Report

Churches on Gilchrist have released statements in the wake of discussions about restrictions on island parking.

Peter Soderberg, chair of the church council of Lighthouse United Methodist Church of Boca Grande, issued the following statement Wednesday:

“It is with great frustration and deep concern that once again our three churches have to defend ourselves against the attempts by Commissioner Ruane to impair our collective ability to serve, survive and thrive. At a time when we are seeing record attendance and increasing participation of new families in the area, we once again face a challenge that puts in jeopardy the access to not just our current but our prospective members to worship at our Churches.”

Soderberg continued: “We have previously communicated extensively the diverse nature of the services we provide to our on-and-off island neighbors on Sunday and throughout the week, but see neither response nor respect for our views. We have received promises that there will be commissioner meetings here on island during season to hear our views. As yet, none of these meetings have taken place. Instead, we see more backdoor politics providing preferential treatment to those entitled Gilchrist elite who seek to financially influence him. We three Churches are united and prepared to vigorously defend our ability to continue to sponsor God’s work.”

Kimberly Whipple is the recently elected senior warden of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. She released the following statement:

“It was recently brought to my attention that the push to restrict parking on Gilchrist Avenue (and other streets in Boca Grande) has once again reared its head, in the dark. Though not on the published agenda, at the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner Kevin Ruane brought up this topic and made a motion to move forward with the drafting of an ordinance that includes restricting the parking availability for the three churches on Gilchrist. As senior warden of the Vestry of St. Andrew’s, I am expressing my soul-wrenching disappointment and frustration at the callousness toward the consequences this will bring to many in favor of a few.”

She continued: “These three churches have been serving the community of Boca Grande since the beginning of the 1900s, and have continued to do so through hurricanes, pandemics and all manner of challenges that have faced this community. That is what they do. However, restricting our ability to park, more than is already in place, will inhibit our ability to provide the many services we offer to both our congregations and to the wider community as a whole. At a time of division and mistrust in our world, don’t further restrict the churches’ ability to serve.

“We have asked for public hearings and discussions on this matter but this has not happened. The information and concerns of the church community needs to be heard prior to the drafting of any plan or ordinance. There needs to be open and honest discussion of the realities of the workings of this entire community, including businesses, residents, visitors, churches, etc. We are simply asking for fairness, not favoritism.”