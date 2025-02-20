Placida Bunkhouse on Charlotte Agenda

February 20, 2025

By Staff Report

The Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 to discuss the preservation and restoration plans for the historic Placida Bunkhouse. The meeting will address ongoing efforts to stabilize the structure, potential restoration options, and the financial implications of various proposals. It is currently at the entrance to the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail bicycle path, behind the South Gulf Cove Publix.

In Placida, before it was moved, the building not only served as a bunkhouse, but as a makeshift church, a school, a post office and a home to a number of families, including the Gault family. It was moved due to the construction of the Coral Creek Bridge. The county’s research shows that it was used as a Post Office and general store as early as 1907, according to the National Archives.

The Bunkhouse has undergone multiple preservation efforts since its relocation in 2005. Currently, it is sitting behind chain link fence and rotting, though an architectural survey showed that the building itself was sound. A recent proposal focuses on restoring the exterior, creating interpretive displays and improving accessibility with ADA-compliant pathways.

The proposed restoration plans include three options, including exterior restoration with interpretive window displays and historical exhibits; limited interior restoration of a portion of the first floor along with exterior improvements and restoration to reflect its mid-20th-century appearance, with a pathway and multiple interpretive signs.

Cost estimates range from approximately $149,000 to over $200,000, depending on the selected restoration approach.

The meeting is at 9 a.m. It is on the regular agenda, entitled Community Services discussion and direction regarding the Placida Bunkhouse. It is at the Commission Chambers, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.