Gasparilla Island Magazine earns state awards
April 16, 2026
By Staff Report
Gasparilla Island Magazine has been recognized in the 2026 Florida Magazine Association Charlie Awards, earning honors across a wide range of editorial, design and production categories. The annual Charlie Awards celebrate excellence in magazine publishing throughout Florida, highlighting outstanding work in writing, photography, design and overall content. Gasparilla Island Magazine received recognition in the following […]
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