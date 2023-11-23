November 23, 2023

By Garland Pollard

The annual Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Walk will be held this Saturday, Nov. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. During the Christmas Walk, you can stroll down the luminary-lit town to visit with the local businesses and get a jump on your holiday shopping, as it is Small Business Saturday. Merchants are open until 8 p.m.

Santa Claus will come to town at 6 p.m. on the Boca Grande Fire Department Fire Truck. Santa is on a break from hard work at the North Pole, and he has made time to squeeze in a visit to Boca Grande.

Questions? Call (941) 964-0568 or visit bocagrandechamber.com

Christmas Tree Lighting Sunday, Dec. 3

The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for Sunday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. in front of Hudson’s. The Woman’s Club Christmas Tree Lighting Committee reports that they have a lovely evening planned for our island community, as Fr. Jerome Carosela will be the honoree and light our tree. Island clergy will each say a few words, and children from the Boca Grande Preschool and The Island School will create a live nativity scene.

Julia Pierce is ready to lead the island in caroling, and the Boca Beaux will also make an appearance. Delicious homemade cookies and baked goods will be provided by our BGWC members. Come in festive garb! After the ceremony, follow Santa Claus, who will be making a repeat visit to Boca Grande, to the Community Center for more caroling, led by the Royal Palm Players.