November 24, 2023

By Staff Report

BY CAPT. JOE LACLAIR

Fly fishing for snook, reds, trout, baby tarpon and false albacore in Charlotte Harbor has been great. The waters are really starting to cool off and the fish are pushing back into the backcountry.

Fly fishing at this time of year can be excellent. As well we have been catching lots of false albies on the gulf side and it is always a thrill.