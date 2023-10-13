Get a Fire Dept. Tee to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

October 13, 2023

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Fire Department’s annual breast cancer awareness T-shirts are in. This year, the department decided to support the wife of a Sarasota County fireman who has just had her breast cancer surgery.

The T-shirts are $20. Look for the brigade on Saturdays out at the corner near Fugate’s. You can also go by the Boca Grande Fire Department during the daytime Monday to Friday.

In the picture at right, the previous shirt design is on Dustin Rossow, and Jason Hutchison, at right, is wearing his new 2023 design.