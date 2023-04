April 20, 2023

By Sheila Evans

This week Mote Marine Laboratories wrapped up its 2023 Coffee with a Scientist series of presentations at the Boca Grande Community Center. The series took deep dives, so to speak, into some of the research going on by Mote scientists. Through this series, audiences have had the opportunity to hear from the scientists, themselves, about their work and its value to the betterment of the Gulf, and the rest of the world.