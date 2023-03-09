Clinic announces plans to improve facilities and services

March 9, 2023

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

“The Clinic’s board and CEO have been working diligently on upgrading the Clinic’s staffing and services over the last 18 months,” said Harrison Coerver, Chairman of the Boca Grande Health Clinic Board of Directors. The Clinic now has three primary care board-certified physicians, three RNs, an LPN, two medical assistants and a radiology technician. The next step is to consider ways we can improve our facilities to support the Clinic team in delivering first-rate care to patients.”