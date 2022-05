Breaking news! World’s Richest anglers bring 82 releases to the boat: Capt. Wayne Joiner and the Hey, Moma! team in first; Spooked Again team in second

May 19, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

The bite was strong and many anglers bowed to the silver king in the last two days, with 82 releases documented in the 2022 World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament. Capt. Wayne Joiner and the team aboard Hey, Moma! took first place with 13 releases. They had eight releases on the first day and five on the […]