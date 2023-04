Candy Hooper to talk on Absalom Markland … who?

March 30, 2023

By Staff Report

Absalom Markland and Ulysses Grant knew each other briefly while attending school in Kentucky. At the outbreak of the Civil War, Grant called on his high school friend to create an efficient system for mail delivery. At one point, Markland and his team were handling 250,000 pieces of mail a day. So in short he was the man responsible for delivering the most important morale builder, letters from home.