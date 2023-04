Library Foundation presents two professors and authors in conversation

March 30, 2023

By Staff Report

The Johann Fust Library Foundation is excited to present a unique program featuring two professors from the University of Central Florida, Chrissy Kolaya and David James Poissant, in a conversation about writing on Tuesday, April 4 at 4 p.m. Chrissy Kolaya and David James Poissant are scholars and inspired writing teachers, but beyond that, they […]