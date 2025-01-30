Calusa Waterkeeper Codty Pierce life to be celebrated Feb. 3 in Fort Myers

January 30, 2025

By Sheila Evans

People throughout the region had come to know Codty Pierce as “our” Calusa Waterkeeper. He was only 36 years old when he died suddenly this month. There will be a celebration of his life on Monday, February 3, at 2 p.m. at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater, located at 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. Codty’s family and the Calusa Waterkeeper organization invite the community to join them in this celebration of life.

Codty had become the face of the battle to keep the Caloosahatchee River and its ecosystem clean, and to protect the environment in the area safe for people, wildlife and the environment. Codty was a beloved local fly-fishing guide turned environmental advocate. He was born and raised in Southwest Florida, and lived on Pine Island, a region he cherished deeply.

His deep connection to the region, combined with his dedication and tireless advocacy, earned him a reputation as a trusted watchdog of Southwest Florida’s waters. As a young rising environmental leader, Codty was the driving force behind Calusa Waterkeeper’s water quality and air monitoring, community outreach, and advocacy initiatives since February 2023.

Pierce diligently monitored, defended, and worked to restore the natural water systems of Southwest Florida, fighting to hold polluters accountable and ensure future generations would enjoy the same clean waterways he knew as a child. Codty was one of 15 waterkeepers in the state, and one of more than 300 across the globe.

Connie Ramos-Williams, Executive Director of Calusa Waterkeeper, said, “While Codty made an immense impact on the environmental landscape, it was his lasting respect and influence on the lives of his family, friends and peers that defined him as a person. His passion for the environment was matched only by his love for his community, and his legacy will live on in the work of the Calusa Waterkeeper and in the hearts of those who knew him.”

Founded in 1995 as the Caloosahatchee River Citizens Association, Calusa Waterkeeper, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to the protection, conservation, and restoration of the Caloosahatchee River and its watershed. Its jurisdiction covers four counties in Southwest Florida and encompasses 1,000 square miles of water. Through advocacy, education, community engagement and science-based programs and research, Calusa Waterkeeper strives to ensure clean water for current and future generations that is drinkable, fishable and swimmable.

For more information about the celebration of life or the organization, contact Ramos-Williams at (239) 848-0239 or connie@calusawaterkeeper.org.