Shep Hermann 1952-2024

January 30, 2025

By Boca Beacon

Shep Hermann passed away peacefully at his home in St. Louis, MO on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church. He was surrounded by his children Missy Pydo (Don) and Kati Mawhiney (Brett), his brother Rick Hermann, sisters Holly Gulick (David) and Lyn Grace (Warren) and Mary Lemkemeier (John), […]