New vestry elected at St. Andrew’s

January 30, 2025

By Staff Report

At its annual meeting, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church elected four nominees to three-year terms on its vestry, as well as accepted reports for the following year. Kimberly Whipple, who serves on the vestry, is the new senior warden. The new members of the vestry are William Durkin, Roger Lewis, Melissa Pell Loughlin and Ann Peterson. […]