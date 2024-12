Englewood Invitational Fall Art Festival this weekend

November 28, 2024

By Staff Report

Jewelry, watercolors, oils The Englewood Invitational Fall Art Festival is slated for Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday and Sunday, November 30 and December 1. The annual art show, to be held on the grounds of the Englewood Elks Lodge, is shaping up to be a great showcase of new artists and returning favorites. Fifty award-winning, high-quality fine […]