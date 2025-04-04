Off to see the Wizard: Boca Grande goes to the Lee Courthouse 

April 4, 2025

By Garland Pollard

Over 30 Boca Grande representatives, on both sides of the issue of a possible new parking ordinance, traveled to Fort Myers to the Lee County Old Courthouse Tuesday. There is a historical irony of going up to address the commissioners there. It was designed by the same English-born architect who designed The Gasparilla Inn.

It was hard for everyone to go, most particularly the businesses, who are at the height of their business time. Where is it? Where do you park? What’s the process of speaking? How long will it take? Can I cancel my doctor appointment to be there? Is this the right week to be there, when the ordinance is first announced, or should I go the next time, when the ordinance is finalized? Did the employee show up to cover? If I have to pick just one week, which one is better?

The good news from the meeting, if there is any good news, is that a richer picture of resident and business concerns were heard by the Commission and county staff. Everyone sits and listens while each citizen has their three minutes. Also, a number of people got to see the process of law-making by the county government that rules us from so far away. We urge everyone to sit down, have a good cocktail and watch the video. You will see so many faces you know and love, speaking their hearts and concerns. (Link is at bocabeacon.com/parking, where we have archived all of our stories on this issue.)

Before the meeting on Tuesday, there were many who were either afraid to go and speak for fear of repercussions, or could not make the time during high season. Many were roused to go when they realized that Commissioner Kevin Ruane has had many visits to the island. But in polls on Saturday, a number of concerned business owners went around to ask, and over 35 business owners found they had not been contacted at all by either a commissioner or any county staffer who helped draft the ordinance.

The day and the speakers proved that people are not at all afraid to speak up. Americans have that privilege, and if they are afraid to use it, they lose it. Indeed, there is a catharsis to being heard that is cleansing for all.

It is an embarrassment that this had to happen without a public meeting on the island, a point that we have been hitting over, and over and over again. All of the time that was spent in going could have been spent in drafting something that was more amenable.

There is still time for a meeting here, though Commissioner Kevin Ruane has rejected this idea time and time again, even as he has had many visits here to meet with proponents. In the discussion Tuesday, Commissioner David Mulicka asked for a meeting, as has Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass repeatedly. Brian Hamman reminded that at an earlier meeting he suggested an expert to come and help sort this out. Isn’t that what our planning department is for? Are we not even able to have a staff member here?

The Lee County staff has not pushed this ordinance, though it did review it. It came through politics. And that polis, to use the Greek root, shall we say, did not look good. What passed on Tuesday, and was moved on, was a horrible, horrible piece of ordinance that even the leaders who support this ordinance process wish now to amend. It was so poorly written that it left the county, and the commission, up to the easiest criticism: that the churches could not have Christmas services unless it happened to be on Sunday.

The speakers are all the real faces of Boca Grande, real people, who have real issues that need to be addressed. They have issues of policing, zoning, land use, enforcement and management of a busy and popular barrier island. If you listen to the subtext, the issue is larger than cars.

Many of the speakers were still dealing with personal difficulties, and not just the personal issue of having their home full of unclean sand. During the nearly three hours of testimony, the Rev. Chris Gray had to leave, as he and his church members heard that a longtime parishioner had just died. This week, another speaker posted a video of her new, post-hurricane kitchen.

The co-owners of South Beach Bar & Grille, Marco Meola and Bart DeStefano, both came to speak, this being Meola’s second “cameo” on LeeTV. Said DeStefano, “In a prior life, I was an attorney up in Connecticut and the first thing I learned my first week in law school was never legislate in an emergency because it makes for bad law.” In the Bible, the power of two-by-two is revealed; they accomplished a miracle by rebuilding their restaurant three times, after all. South Beach has parking of their own, and they have nothing to gain by being there, but they were there on principle.

Bureaucracy can wear you down, until a group gets what it wants. Well, this time, a wide variety of opinions in Boca Grande were heard.

Our position is that this problem will not be solved by shutting off this island. The bridge, GIBA, is Switzerland in this issue, and can’t do it by charter. We detail each week the problems, joys and fears of island residents and visitors, to make the island better. With Uber and large SUVs, this problem will not be solved by a parking ordinance, however red lined and extensive, one that may go from five pages to 17.

One of the regular pilgrims to that Old Courthouse is Jay Whipple, a resident of Shore Lane. Before he spoke, he looked up and, seeing Ruane on the screen above by Zoom, got a cackle out of the audience by looking up, and saying, “This is really eerie. It’s like seeing Wizard of Oz with the Oz up there.”

Tuesday, many more residents saw behind that curtain, and realized there was nothing to fear in speaking your mind, and telling the man behind the curtain what you think about parking. After all, this is just about cars, isn’t it?

Garland Pollard is editor of the Boca Beacon. Email letters and comments to editor@bocabeacon.com.