Boca Grande Halloween Carnival/Fall Festival scheduled

September 28, 2023

By Staff Report

The island’s annual Halloween Carnival, sponsored by Lee County Parks & Recreation, Friends of Boca Grande and the Boca Grande Woman’s Club, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center, 131 1st St., Boca Grande.

This is a free, family-friendly festival for kids of all ages. Activities include bounce houses, a cake and pumpkin walk, tractor pictures, guess-the-candy-count jar and goody bags.

One bag of individually wrapped candies per child is appreciated and may be dropped off at the Community Center before October 24. For more information, call (239) 533-2923.