Boca Bargains moves merchandise 

October 3, 2024

By Boca Beacon

BY WENDY FREEMAN, BOCA GRANDE WOMAN’S CLUB

The interior of our building at the Community Center took in a lot of water and mud, and there was plenty of damage. Floors will need to be replaced. Most of our cabinets, shelving, rolling racks etc., will also need to be replaced. Our amazing team of Jinny Cotherman, Candy Sasser and JoAnn Welch rolled up their sleeves, waded through sludge and emptied the contents of BB this week to ready it for repairs.

At this point, we hope to reopen as scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 30th, but we will keep you posted. Our timing depends on the work of others. One thing I can say for sure is that our spirits have not been broken, and we will come back as strong as ever as soon as it’s possible. At this point, we are unable to take donations because we don’t have any place to put them, so if anyone has “stuff” for us, perhaps they could hold onto it for a little while until we are back on our feet.