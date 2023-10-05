BGHPB to vote on Tower Landing, discuss Octopus Tree
October 5, 2023
By Marcy Shortuse
The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. in the Woman’s Club Room of the Boca Grande Community Center to discuss issuing a Special Certificate of Appropriateness to construct a new three-story commercial/residential building at 384 E. Railroad Ave. The proposal for a three-story structure was submitted by Tower Landing, LLC. This is the “Bakery Building” property, next to Barnichol Hardware. It will be very similar to the old building in size and stature. According to Lee County planners, the proposal includes removing the utility structure at the east side of the property (the old tower base) and in its place that part of the building would be three stories. The majority of the proposed building will be two stories, but the rear portion will be three stories and will abut directly onto the alleyway to the east. The proposed building will serve as a mix of commercial activity on the first floor and residential uses on the second floor. The top of the building will be usable roof space, with the exception of that portion of the three-story part of the structure.
