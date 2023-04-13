BGHPB hosts special presentation at monthly meeting about proposal to demo two Gilchrist structures

April 13, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

One of the biggest bones of contention, however, was not either of those things, but rather something that sits on the property of the big house. The Whispering Bench, created by Louise du Pont Crowninshield in the early 1900s, sits next to The Promenade and has been recognized by some as one of the last vestiges of the original Crowninshield property that once stood there, aside from the home next door that was Frank Crowninshield’s art studio and the pool and pool house at the corner of 1st Street and Gilchrist.