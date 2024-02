Audubon seeks Florida flamingo count

February 2, 2024

By Staff Report

In September, Hurricane Idalia blew dozens of American flamingos into Florida and across the eastern half of the U.S. In February, a research team wants to see how many have remained in the Sunshine State and are calling all interested Floridians to report the flamingos they see from Feb. 18 through Feb. 25. This effort […]