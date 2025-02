Ask a Doc: Let’s get to the heart of the matter

February 6, 2025

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States. According to the American Heart Association, someone dies of heart disease every 34 seconds. That’s nearly 2,500 people every day. In honor of American Heart Month, Dr. Emily Haly, MD, of the Boca Grande Health Clinic helps us understand heart disease and how […]