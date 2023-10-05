As of October tax deadline, Ian still highly ‘unqualified’

October 5, 2023

By Garland Pollard

A tax deduction wrinkle related to the deductibility of Hurricane Ian is still not resolved, a year out from the disaster, and just a few weeks before the final 2022 Internal Revenue Service tax filing date of Oct. 15. The sponsor of the tax relief bill, Rep. Greg Steube, has reported some action on it, according to Sadie Thorman, communications director for Steube, who represents Charlotte County. She messaged the Beacon Monday that the committee action was imminent. Steube also tweeted on X.com that the House Ways and Means Committee was holding a markup session on a bill to fix it. On Sept. 28, Steube urged the committee to act.