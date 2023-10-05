As we say good bye to one, we welcome another

October 5, 2023

By Sheila Evans

It’s official. Fr. Anthony Hewitt has been installed as pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic parish. While Father Anthony took over his duties in Boca Grande in July, there were some formalities that needed to be taken care of before the assignment was official. These took place Sunday, Oct. 1, at the church. Bishop Frank J. Dewane, Bishop of the Diocese of Venice, under whose auspices Our Lady of Mercy parish operates, came to Boca Grande to finalize those details. The bishop and Fr. Anthony celebrated the 10:30 a.m. Mass together, along with about 50 members of the parish and Fr. Anthony’s family.