Five more years: Lee County renews lease for Fust Library

October 5, 2023

By Garland Pollard

At their Oct. 3, 2023 Board of County Commissioners meeting, Lee County approved and extended their lease with the Johann Fust Library Foundation, Inc. for the Boca Grande branch library. The lease amount, which was set for $56,250 for the upcoming year, was approved in September as part of the County’s $2.5 billion budget. The monthly rental cost is $4,687.50 (or $56,250 annually). Utility costs, janitorial services and maintenance are provided by the Foundation at no additional cost. The Foundation also continues to maintain the library archives, shell collection and campus, as well as offering speakers and events.