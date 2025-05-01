Art festival begins tarpon season of events on May 13

May 1, 2025

By Staff Report

Excitement is brewing as anglers and artists prepare for the 2025 “World’s Richest” Tarpon Tournament and the Annual Boca Grande Tarpon Festival May 13 to 16 in downtown Boca Grande.

The Tarpon Festival marks the beginning of tarpon season and celebrates the return of the fish to Boca Grande Pass. The island is preparing for the biggest street party of the year. The festival starts with a World Class Fishing Tournament in Boca Grande Pass and culminates with a World Class Art Festival.

The 2025 “World’s Richest” Tarpon Tournament, sponsored by the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce, is slated for Wednesday and Thursday, May 14 and 15 in the waters of Boca Grande, Florida. This long-standing fishing tradition marks the beginning of tarpon season and attracts anglers from all over the world to compete for thousands of dollars and the chance to catch the greatest prize in the game fishing community, the giant Silver King! Education, sportsmanship and conservation of the Fishery combine to make this one of the most important fishing tournaments in the country.

The Tarpon Festival starts on Tuesday evening, May 13 with the Annual Captains Meeting and Party for the “World’s Richest” Tarpon Tournament where captains, anglers and sponsors gather to discuss the rules of the tournament and to socialize before competition begins. Fishing is from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and continues Thursday afternoon culminating with the awards ceremony around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night downtown at the Tarpon Festival.

The “World’s Richest” Art Festival anchors the Tarpon Festival in the heart of historic Boca Grande from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 16. The festival is organized by local artist, Carroll Swayze, and features handmade art and crafts created by 40 marine, nature and wildlife artists from across the country.

Carroll Swayze is working alongside Gary Cross, the Director of the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce to produce this event. The Tarpon Festival Street Party will feature live music on the stage in the evening, local restaurants will be providing delicious food and there will be beer and wine set up near the stage for thirsty festival goers.

The Street Party begins on Thursday afternoon with the Art Festival, continuing with live music on the stage, dancing in the street and lots of refreshing beverages after the award ceremony at 8:30 p.m.

The Tarpon Festival is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to bring their friends and family to Boca Grande on Thursday and Friday, May 15 and 16 for a day of art, fishing and fun in a beautiful setting.

For more information call Carroll Swayze at (941) 266-6434.