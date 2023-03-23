Art After Dark – Try something new for your senses

March 23, 2023

By Sheila Evans

Art After Dark is a sensory celebration that the J.McLaughlin store will be hosting the evening of March 30. This is the second such program the store has sponsored, using its outside wall as a canvas to display iconic photographic work. This time the artist is Susan Wood, world famous photographer to the stars of movies, music, fashion and politics, as well as a highly skilled photojournalist capturing down-to-earth happenings.