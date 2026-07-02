Briefly: Army Corps posts application for Maronda and Harbor Village

July 2, 2026

By Garland Pollard

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has posted an application for a project site for Harbor Village and Maranda Homes. The Army Corps link is HERE. Some notes from their application.



The proposed activity would affect aquatic resources associated with the Myakka River. The project site is centrally located at 14705 Cattle Dock Point Road SW, in sections 3,4,8,9,10 Township 41 South, Range 21 East; at latitude 26.937859° and longitude -82.210270°; in Port Charlotte, Charlotte County, Florida. The site is approximately 801.25 acres in size with:

658.76 acres of uplands

of uplands 131.97 acres of wetlands

of wetlands 10.52 acres of irrigation areas

The site is located within the Tippecanoe Bay-Myakka River Watershed (10-HUC # 0310010205) of the Charlotte Harbor Drainage Basin.

PROPOSED ACTIVITY

The applicant is requesting a Department of the Army (DA) permit to construct the Harbor Village mixed-use residential development and public marina. The proposed project involves the discharge of fill material for the construction of residential lots, access roads, and associated infrastructure.

Project impacts include: The permanent fill of 50.51 acres of wetlands and 9.99 acres of surface waters and canals. As part of the development, a new marina basin will be excavated from uplands, creating a direct connection to the adjacent Butterford Waterway.

MITIGATION

The applicant has provided the following information to explain how impacts to waters of the United States associated with the proposed activity are to be avoided and minimized:

Plan Consolidation: The project consolidates two separate development proposals into a single, cohesive site plan, which reduces the overall infrastructure footprint and minimizes impacts related to access and utilities.

The project consolidates two separate development proposals into a single, cohesive site plan, which reduces the overall infrastructure footprint and minimizes impacts related to access and utilities. Wetland Avoidance: The development has been designed to avoid large, contiguous wetland systems where practicable, and to focus permanent impacts primarily on lower-quality, historically disturbed, and isolated wetlands that are heavily infested with exotic vegetation.

The development has been designed to avoid large, contiguous wetland systems where practicable, and to focus permanent impacts primarily on lower-quality, historically disturbed, and isolated wetlands that are heavily infested with exotic vegetation. Shoreline Minimization: To further reduce impacts to the Butterford Waterway, the marina basin will be excavated from uplands, with the connection to the waterway designed to impact only a small (150-foot) section of the mangrove shoreline.

To compensate for unavoidable permanent impacts to 35.97 acres of jurisdictional wetlands, the applicant proposes to conduct on-site, permittee-responsible mitigation within a 114.48-acre conservation area.

The mitigation plan includes:

The enhancement and restoration of 65.13 acres of jurisdictional wetlands

of jurisdictional wetlands The creation of 3.35 acres of jurisdictional wetlands from uplands

of jurisdictional wetlands from uplands The perpetual preservation and management of these areas through a Community Development District (CDD).

Based on a Uniform Mitigation Assessment Method (UMAM) analysis, the proposed impacts will result in a functional loss of 12.27 units, while the proposed mitigation is projected to generate a functional gain of 17.41 units. The Corps will complete a public interest review and a full evaluation of the mitigation plan, and the final determination of the type and amount of compensatory mitigation necessary will be made in accordance with 33 CFR § 332.