Buying Bitcoin in Boca Grande just got easier

November 26, 2021

By Marcy Shortuse

The next time you’re in downtown Boca Grande, stop by Gasparilla Outfitters and Special Effects to get a glimpse of the future. Capt. Sandy and Robin Melvin have the first Bitcoin DCM, (digital coin machine), on the island, which makes it easy for you to become a part of something that, in the ways of many people’s thinking, will become huge.

“I think the future of value transfer will be in digital currencies,” Melvin said. “We will all continue to use a soon-to-be-developed digital dollar, but there will also be Bitcoin and other types of crypto currencies used to settle accounts. We try to keep up with the times; we want to be in the forefront. We’re looking forward to the day when these currencies will disrupt Visa, MasterCard and American Express … and will take away the current charges on retail transactions. Someday soon, from your digital phone wallet to our store terminal, a transaction will have no fees.”

No fees for shopkeepers also means no fees for consumers, as credit cards that charge excessive interest rates and yearly fees could become a thing of the past.

Melvin said there is obviously a lot more to Bitcoin and Bitcoin’s layer two Lightning Network than just shopping convenience and savings: He believes this new network for digital monetary exchange will become the “norm” for all monetary transactions. In fact, Sandy has been following Bitcoin for quite a while now and is a big believer in how it will shape our future monetary system.

Here’s how the shop DCM works: Download a digital currency wallet from your app store on your phone, show your QR code to the Bitcoin machine’s camera at Gasparilla Outfitters, then put in your phone number. The machine will send your phone a security code via text. Put that code in the machine, then insert a dollar amount to make your transaction. Your purchase will transfer to your phone in approximately five minutes or less.

Other crypto currencies can be purchased through the machine as well, and if you buy more than $150 worth of Bitcoin at a machine right now, using the code BTC15 will get you $15 in BTC for free.

If you’re still unsure as to whether or not this whole idea is real, keep in mind that there is over two trillion dollars of value currently in all crypto currencies, and even Walmart intends to put approximately 8,000 of these machines in their stores all over the country soon. Currently there are thousands of them in all 50 states as well.

“We want to make sure as crypto currencies are regulated, developed and adopted, we are prepared,” Melvin said.

Sandy accepts Bitcoin or Ethereum now for his fishing charters, but Gasparilla Outfitters/Special Effects for Women is not set up just yet for crypto transactions … but they’re working on it.

The future of money is changing fast. Are you ready?