Analysis: Marine heritage, Little Gasparilla access important for Eldred’s

July 18, 2024

By VAN HUBBARD

The big story on our local waterfront currently is the pending Eldred’s Marina sale. Whether this deal goes through or not, the property will change ownership soon. The next generation has a dozen varied desires and the family is ready to move on. God only knows what will happen or when, but I’d like to share some ideas for the new owner’s consideration.

If return on investment is your primary goal, I understand, and you can stop reading now. If you share a concern to preserve this last remaining local, unique working waterfront property, please read on.

This is an opportunity to create a legacy while attempting to retain some of our old Florida waterfront heritage. Coastal Florida was settled by fishermen and revolved around commercial fishing. Our area was no different, but we have lost nearly all our fish houses, and only a few restaurants still have access to serve local fish. It’s easy to understand that the buyers have invested a fortune and that making a waterfront marina/bait house and dockage profitable is challenging. But maintaining the unique character of the property and making a profit are not mutually exclusive.

Many of us in the area remember how special the Placida Fishery was. The fish house, restaurant, guide docks, shrimp and other commercial boats, plus artists, etc., all worked together. Maybe something similar with a tie-in with marine research facilities like Mote, UF or FSU at this site could help us better understand our water quality challenges and monitor fish and fishery-related issues. Just look at how well the Mote Lab has done by Longboat Pass in Sarasota. If it could sustain itself and stay afloat without adding more financial costs to the owners, would there be any interest in exploring other concepts and opportunities?

Cortez, Florida, is a good example of a profitable working waterfront. They have several fish houses, restaurants and limited docking for commercial boats, even a U.S. Coast Guard station. They also have FISH, the Florida Institute of Saltwater Heritage. Their mission statement commits to preserving the character and heritage of Florida’s traditional waterfront communities as well as the natural environment that has nurtured people in fishing communities for thousands of years.

Working Waterfront

Traditional Gulf Coast fishing and maritime communities are under a great deal of pressure from diverse forces including foreign markets, legislation and regulations, environmental disturbances and changes in land use that follow a disturbing pattern. Residential developers, the recreational fishing industry and promoters of tourism all seek the waterfront for purposes that are often hostile to the life-ways of Florida’s traditional working waterfronts. Cortez is one of only a few true working waterfronts remaining in our state.

Few of Florida’s traditional fishing villages have been able to retain their cultural integrity. Many have succumbed to developers, high fuel bills and high property taxes. Undisturbed natural habitat, fish houses, boatyards, marinas and other forms of public access that have coexisted for centuries are disappearing. The practice of evaluating waterfront land for the “highest and best use” and higher tax base has left most waterborne businesses with little choice but to sell out to residential or commercial development, regardless of lost jobs and a negatively impacted quality of life.

The mission in Cortez fights to preserve their commercial fishing heritage and working waterfront communities, as well as the environment upon which these depend. This is just one example of an organization that works to protect and encourage the preservation of our old Florida ways.

The residents and especially the visitors on Little Gasparilla Island have depended on Eldred’s Marina for their parking and Pirate Taxi for transportation to and from. I don’t know of any alternatives for them.

My hope is to discover a route to save some piece of our last local working waterfront property. We lost the Fishery property to development. But if that family wanted to change direction and consider ways to tie in with an older Florida theme, it could adopt similar plans.

Just look at places like Everglades City, the Boardwalk on Madeira Beach, Tarpon Springs and Matlacha. They all retained something of their heritage and capitalized on it. We still have time to consider options. This could be a part of a new legacy.

I understand this is a stab in the dark, but just maybe these ideas appeal to someone with the will and desire to preserve something unique and special to our fishing heritage. If I don’t put bait in the water, I can’t catch a fish!

Thank you for sharing my hopes.

Since 1981, Capt. Van Hubbard, (75), has been a local fishing captain in Boca Grande. He first began writing for the Boca Beacon in 1988.