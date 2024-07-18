The Grand Old Lady: Remembering the Boca Grande Hotel, 1930-72

July 18, 2024

BY JAMES BLAHA, BOCA GRANDE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

On February 10, 1930, the following article appeared in the Fort Myers News-Press: “Plans for a three-story resort hotel at Boca Grande to cost approximately $250,000, have been prepared for Joseph Spadaro, New York owner of considerable property in Fort Myers and Lee County. The plans were prepared by F. J. Kenard and Son, of Tampa. The building will be built of brick and stucco construction of a heavy tile roof, and with the central part of the building of octagon shape with four wings extending from alternate sides of the octagon. The capacity will be around the guest rooms.”

Another article from the Ft. Myers News Press, dated May 20, 1972, stated: “The 46-year-old Boca Grande Hotel, Gasparilla Island’s ‘grand old lady’ of a bygone era, Friday fell in flames after holding out in past weeks against the dynamite blasting of a wrecking company.”

Many articles have been written about this topic, and docents at the Boca Grande History have said that two of the most asked questions are, “Who was Joseph Spadaro?” and “What happened to the Boca Grande Hotel?”

The mystique of that “grand old lady” continues to haunt history buffs as they explore the origins and demise of former iconic buildings on Gasparilla Island. Stories abound about what motivated Joesph Spadaro to build this proud edifice; however, this article will focus upon the hotel. Detailed information about Joseph Spadaro is available at the Boca Grande History Center.

During the hey-days of the Boca Grande Hotel (which was located where Boca Bay is now located) the hotel proudly boasted “marvelous meals, large spacious rooms with individual air-conditioning, the intimate tarpon cocktail lounge, roof sun deck, game and television rooms, and a diversified program of activities.”

The land for the hotel was a former military reservation which had been created before the Civil War. Joseph Spadaro purchased 40 percent of the reservation in 1926 at a cost of $89,250 and then purchased most of the remaining military reservation in 1928 at a cost of $52,800.

The elegant Boca Grande Hotel was of solid brick and concrete construction and consisted of four wings. The lobby of the hotel consisted of elegant furnishings and was located in a central area that opened skyward toward a dome. Additional features included elevators and marble tiled floors. Amenities included a golf course, tennis courts, private beach, a beach house, a riding stable, a landing strip and the Tarpon Fishing Club. The multiplicity of amenities and the interior elegance of the Hotel attracted a diverse clientele, including international guests. Celebrities included entertainers, politicians, business executives and royalty.

Although the Hotel welcomed people of upper social and economic levels, it should be noted that the “grand old lady” also encouraged people of different backgrounds and social economic levels to book their Boca Grande vacation at the hotel. Hotel documents evidence that middle-class families, members of fraternal organizations, church groups, members of the United States military and a variety of people from different backgrounds could enjoy the many amenities offered by the hotel. For example, an article from the Fort Myers News Press, dated March 20, 1946, stated:

“The first plane ever piloted by negroes to land at civilian Page Field taxied in last night after a flight south from Columbus, Ohio. While here, they will be guests of Joseph Spadaro.”

The hotel also served as a haven for residents and visitors during many of the major storms that impacted Gasparilla Island. Many of the island residents and visitors hunkered down at the Boca Grande Hotel due to the brick and concrete construction of the building that boasted approximately 3-foot walls. Sara Peach, former resident of Boca Grande stated:

“I spent the 1944 hurricane in that building because it was the only one thought to withstand the weather and it did. In the hurricane those windows (in dome) all blew out and fell down, but we were back away from the center, but nobody was hurt.”

Joseph Spadaro died on October 25, 1952 (69 years old) at his residence in the Boca Grande Hotel. His wife had died four years earlier, also on October 25. Because Joseph and his wife did not have any children, his will specified that most of his Florida properties would go to his brother, Anthony.

Anthony and his wife had no children, and it had been said that his wife was not too fond of Boca Grande. In addition, a few of the Spadaro relatives litigated the will. After being closed for two years, the Boca Grande Hotel and related properties were sold in 1954 to a Delaware firm and, thus began years of corporate changes and attempts by the various owners to renovate the hotel and add additional buildings, such as beach cottages.

Most of the plans for major renovation were not implemented. The hotel closed in 1969 and was purchased by Bayard Sharp and Hugh R. Sharp Jr in 1970. Some of the fixtures and furnishings were removed from the hotel and were absorbed by The Gasparilla Inn, and other items were sold at auction in Venice. In 1972 the Boca Grande Hotel was demolished with great difficulties by wrecking crews from Sarasota. Many stories, newspaper articles, accusations, and rumors circulated regarding the demolition process, but that is another story! In conclusion, an article from The Tampa Bay Times dated May 23, 1972, stated:

“Joe and Mama (Spadaro) are gone, but they will live on even when finally, the walls of their Boca Grande Hotel come tumbling down under the ceaseless hammering of the wrecker’s giant ball. The Boca Grande Hotel was a great brick castle, it could have been a fictional grand hotel.”

The Boca Grande History Center has created an extensive exhibit relating to Joseph Spadaro, the Boca Grande Hotel in its hey-day, plus the decision to demolish. To find out more, visit the Boca Grande History Center at 170 Park Avenue.

