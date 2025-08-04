Address for Aug. 5 Lee County parking meeting; link to watch on YouTube
August 4, 2025
By Staff Report
The Public Hearing on Gasparilla Island parking is Tuesday, August 5 at 9:30 a.m. at the Old Lee County Courthouse, where all Lee County Commission meetings are held. The address is:
Old Lee County Courthouse, 2120 Main St, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Those who wish to speak may sign up with a card when they get to the meeting. There is a Lee County parking lot across the street; you will need to sign up by phone to pay. It is by the hour.
