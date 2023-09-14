A future for branch banking? While so many have closed, our local banks vow to remain viable

September 14, 2023

By Garland Pollard

Despite at least a dozen local bank branch closures in as many years, local “brick-and-mortar” banks are still a part of local banking habits. And they may well be around for the foreseeable future. “My card got stolen the other day.” said Doug Izzo, director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. His first move? Go into a bank branch to sort it out. While the bank ultimately had to resolve the issue online, there was at least a person there to intercede. “That’s why I like the hometown banks,” said Izzo. “They actually pay attention.”