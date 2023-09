Noticing non-natives? Report them if you do

September 14, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

There’s been a surge of non-natives on the Cape Haze Peninsula … and we don’t just mean iguanas. Lately, numerous constrictor snakes have been found in Rotonda and South Gulf Cove, which clearly shows that these apex predator snakes we normally only think of being in The Everglades have made their way to Southwest Florida.