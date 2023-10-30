5th Street Veteran’s Memorial to be unveiled November 8, reception to follow at History Center

October 30, 2023

By Staff Report

The renewed Veterans Memorial at the intersection of Gilchrist Ave. and Fifth St. on Boca Grande, will be unveiled on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 8. To celebrate this occasion, a reception will take place at the Boca Grande History Center at 170 Park Ave. from 2 to 4 p.m. All are invited for light refreshments and to learn more about our island’s beloved veterans.

The Boca Grande Historical Society has partnered with Lee County Parks & Recreation to restore the Veterans Memorial in downtown Boca Grande. After Hurricane Ian, the plaque was damaged and torn from its post. Together they took action to save the historic landmark in our community and continue the tradition of honoring our local veterans. With the help of the Shively Charitable Foundation’s sponsorship and with the work of local contractor, Leo Pfliger, the team set out to reclaim the space.

To continue the upkeep and restoration of this public memorial space, a fund has been created by the Boca Grande Historical Society. For more information on this project and how you can participate, visit our events page at bocagrandehistoricalsociety.com or contact the History Center at (941) 964-1600 or email info@bocagrandehistoricalsociety.com.