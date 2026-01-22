38th Annual Englewood Invitational Winter Art Festival set for this weekend

January 22, 2026

By Staff Report

The 38th Annual Englewood Invitational Winter Art Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 24-25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Englewood Elks Lodge at 401 N. Indiana Avenue in Englewood.

Local Artist Carroll Swayze is the chair and curator of the Winter Art Festival, which showcases the work of over 50 award-winning fine artists and craftspeople from all over the country. Swayze has lived and worked in the Englewood community for several decades, and is well known for her original acrylic paintings of ocean life and her work to keep original art alive in a world where artificial intelligence threatens individual creativity every day. Her work is in public and private collections all over the world.

Carroll Swayze was raised by creative parents in the Hermitage on Manasota Key. Her mother, Ruth Swayze, wrote the TV show “Taxi,” among other notable projects. Her father, John Lund, was a prolific actor and a director. Both Carroll and Ruth were on the steering committee that saved, restored and created the international Hermitage Artists Retreat in what was her mother’s old house at middle beach.

“I’ve been an independent artist all my life and I believe in original art and the people who create it,” Swayze said. “Art enriches the lives of everyone it touches in so many positive ways, and we are fortunate to live in a community that is so supportive of the arts. The quality and diversity of this year’s artwork is incredible, and I am very proud to present Englewood’s 2026 Winter Art Festival.”

The Englewood Invitational Winter Art Festival is a premiere art-collecting opportunity for local homeowners and visitors alike, with a wide variety of beautiful handmade original artwork to choose from. There is literally something for everyone, from large original watercolors, acrylics and oils, pottery, photography, mixed media, creative crafts, abstract paintings, sculpture, unique jewelry and hand-blown glass.

Beth Whisler’s Trucking Delicious will be on site both days serving yummy homemade lunches, desserts and drinks.

There will be plenty of free parking.

For directions and more information about the show please call Carroll Swayze at (941) 266-6434.