365 DAYS LATER: Still healing from Ian, but so very blessed

September 28, 2023

By Staff Report

There’s still a lot that hasn’t been said about what happens after a hurricane like Ian. A storm that big, that strong, that stays for that long … it changes people. Some people simply disappeared afterward … just packed up what they had left and took off. Others mentally processed it the best they could, all while trying to fight insurance companies and salvage what was left of the material possessions they owned. Others became sick or developed nervous tics or OCD issues, some died of a broken heart. Government statistics show that approximately 150 people died in Florida during Hurricane Ian, but those who were here know better – there were far more. This storm took a toll on the residents that reached far beyond most people’s scope of comprehension. Now, a year later, many of these people are just now starting to experience life beyond the storm. If this shocks you because it’s an entire year later, it shouldn’t – it is estimated that, just on the island, only about 20 percent of homes that were damaged or destroyed are completely fixed. And, if you asked around of those who were here, you’d find that maybe 10 percent of people would say their minds and hearts have even begun to heal.