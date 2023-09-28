Boca Grande Lighthouse work yet to commence … but will soon
September 28, 2023
By Garland Pollard
Work has still not yet begun on repairs to the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse. “A start date is anticipated within the next 30 days,” said Brooke Keck, of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, in an email to the Boca Beacon. “Repairs have yet to be started as we are awaiting the last of the county building permits to be issued and for materials to be delivered.”
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- 365 DAYS LATER: Still healing from Ian, but so very blessed
- Boca Grande Lighthouse work yet to commence … but will soon
- The fountain has finally found a home on Banyan Street
- Dog park completion and pickleball in new Lee County budget
- Sitting down with Roger Lewis to discuss the new ‘Friends’ season of programming