Boca Grande Lighthouse work yet to commence … but will soon

September 28, 2023

By Garland Pollard

Work has still not yet begun on repairs to the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse. “A start date is anticipated within the next 30 days,” said Brooke Keck, of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, in an email to the Boca Beacon. “Repairs have yet to be started as we are awaiting the last of the county building permits to be issued and for materials to be delivered.”