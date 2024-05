2024 Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament won by Outcast team

May 17, 2024

By Garland Pollard

The annual Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament hosted by the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce was held on Saturday, May 11. The first place team on Outcast with Capt. Jesse Craddock caught four tarpon. The second place team on Sally J with Capt. Matt Coleman caught three tarpon. The third place team on Pass Time […]