$148,000 for the Auxcomm Project donated by the Island Disaster Fund
March 28, 2024
By Staff Report
BY BO HAMRICk, PROJECT COORDINATOR The Boca Grande Fire Department has received a of a further $148,000 from the Island Disaster Fund for the Auxiliary Emergency Communications System project, or Auxcomm. These new funds will accelerate completion of an advanced, standby Emergency Operations Center for the Gasparilla Island. For which a number of information display […]
