$148,000 for the Auxcomm Project donated by the Island Disaster Fund

March 28, 2024

By Staff Report

BY BO HAMRICk, PROJECT COORDINATOR The Boca Grande Fire Department has received a of a further $148,000 from the Island Disaster Fund for the Auxiliary Emergency Communications System project, or Auxcomm. These new funds will accelerate completion of an advanced, standby Emergency Operations Center for the Gasparilla Island. For which a number of information display […]