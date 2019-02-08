The Boca Grande Woman’s Club Dog Show is back!

■ STAFF REPORT

Get ready for more hilarity and fun as the Boca Grande Woman’s Club Dog Show comes to the stage for it’s biannual return. On Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center, the Boca Grande canine community will have its day as dogs will compete in breed classes, “Best Costume,” “Musical Mats,” the “Geezer” award and, this year, “Best Irish Attire.”

Boca Grande canines of all sizes, breeds, pedigrees – from pure breeds to mixed, mutts and rescues – are welcome.

Registration forms can be found at the Boca Grande Community Center and Island Dog Boutique & Supply Company on East Railroad Avenue, or email kansas1@aol.com, and an application to print and send will be emailed to you. All entries are due by Friday, March 8.

A custom-made poster featuring your treasured pet is also available to purchase, and the proceeds support the event. For information on purchasing a poster contact s.allgyer@comcast.net.