Lit Forum to present ‘Never Let Me Go’ next Thursday

■ STAFF REPORT

The Literature Forum’s February session was well attended and featured an animated discussion of Marilynn Robinson’s novel “Gilead.”

The first-time presenter, Charles Clarke, provided an excellent analysis of both the book and the author. The Forum’s upcoming meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 in the Houghton Room of the Community Center. Another new presenter, Anne Beatty, will initiate the discussion of “Never Let Me Go” by Nobel Prize-winning British author Kazuo Ishiguro.

This 2005 dystopian science fiction novel was shortlisted for the Booker Prize and is a devastating tale of innocence, knowledge and loss. All are welcome to participate.